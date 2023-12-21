comscore 14 players sign on to play Hawaii football | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

14 players sign on to play Hawaii football

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kamehameha Schools-Maui’s Kahoa Abreu caught a pass in 2021.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou’s Alika Cavaco-Amoy, right, defends during a game on Sept. 30.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL /CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis linebacker Noah Wily nearly intercepts a pass in 2021.

  • JAMM AQUINO / AUG. 4 Punahou School offensive lineman Tu‘i Muti’s digitally signed documents actually arrived in the UH coaches’ in box on Tuesday evening.

Navigating through an evolving college football world of agents, NIL deals and well-funded programs, the Hawaii football team secured 14 signed commitments for head coach Tim Chang’s third recruiting class. Read more

