Letter: Costs to clean, secure streets will cost us all

If the American Civil Liberties Union wins its lawsuit regarding the homeless, the cost to keep our streets and parks safe and clean will overwhelm the city.

As a draconian solution, the city should stop cleaning up the mess and have the ACLU clean it up to save our city funds (taxpayers dollars) for improving and maintaining our roads and streets.

Cliff Toyama

Moanalua

