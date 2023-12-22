comscore Letter: Costs to clean, secure streets will cost us all | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Costs to clean, secure streets will cost us all

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

If the American Civil Liberties Union wins its lawsuit regarding the homeless, the cost to keep our streets and parks safe and clean will overwhelm the city. Read more

