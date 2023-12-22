Letter: Rather than lament bike lanes, join in to use them

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Oh, poor Rich Turbin, stuck in his personal automobile during rush hour traffic in downtown Honolulu (“Poorly planned bike lanes endanger all, Island Voices, Star-Advertiser, Dec. 19)! Read more

Oh, poor Rich Turbin, stuck in his personal automobile during rush hour traffic in downtown Honolulu (“Poorly planned bike lanes endanger all, Island Voices, Star-Advertiser, Dec. 19)! Next time I zip by on my bicycle in the “useless bike lane” on Alakea Street, I will make sure to wave and smile. If only he would read his own words, he would see the obvious solution to his frustration: Join us!

There is now an amazing diversity of battery and pedal-powered bicycles out there for you to enjoy the fresh air, exercise, and, yes, a little schadenfreude, of cruising around town on a bike, now made just a little safer and more convenient with the growing number of bicycle lanes that take up not even an entire automobile lane of traffic, except for those two-way cycle tracks that allow bikes to go both ways on major thoroughfares.

Thank you, Complete Streets. Keep up the good work!

Travis Idol

Downtown Honolulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter