Editorial: ‘No’ to impaired or distracted driving

It’s good to seek out signs of hope at this time of year, when days have hit their shortest measure and just barely begun to get brighter. But for those who have lost a loved one for a senseless reason — because a drunken or impaired driver chose to get behind the wheel — that quest becomes monumental.

Kaulana Werner’s parents know the pain of this loss, and have responded by acting to turn the tide, educating others about the toll of drunken driving and the life-saving value of driving safely, adding to our collective hope for change. In 2016, 19-year-old Kaulana was crossing Farrington Highway, near his home in Nanakuli, when a drunk and speeding driver struck and killed him. Kaulana had been captain of his Kamehameha Schools football team, a caring member of his community, but hopes for his future were stolen by that action.

His family has not let go of Kaulana’s memory or his example. Last Friday, Ed Werner, Kaulana’s father, joined a rally against drunken driving and violence at Nanakuli Beach Park, bringing with him the urn holding his son’s ashes. “I’ve been bringing him over the past seven years to the West side,” Ed Werner said. “We still got him.”

The message Kaulana’s parents came to bring, which must be heard, is that lives are being saved by “being responsible”: refusing to drive when drinking; insisting that no one who’s been drinking or using drugs that impair their abilities be allowed to drive; and being alert for other roadway users.

Members of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) were there for the Friday rally. Yearlong, MADD works to remind us that there are alternatives to driving while impaired, and strategies to avoid it: a designated driver, cab, ride shares or public transportation; skipping the alcohol or other impairing substances; serving alternatives to alcohol.

This year, incidents of impaired driving and speeding are up statewide — not a comforting statistic when drunken driving crashes tend to surge during the holidays. All concerned must join Kaulana’s family in demanding “zero tolerance” for this behavior.

The stark numbers in road fatalities hold another warning, as well: Deaths among those riding a bicycle or motorcycle are unacceptably high, signaling that Hawaii drivers must do more to watch for, make room for and avoid collisions with these vulnerable riders. Nine bicyclists died statewide this year, the highest number ever recorded.

With federal encouragement, Hawaii and county governments encourage islanders to ride bikes as a pollution-free mode of transportation, but the dangers vehicles pose to a rider often require creating dedicated bike lanes or other road modifications to increase safety. Drivers must stay alert and adapt to ongoing changes; this, too, saves lives.

Deaths in motorcycle crashes — often caused when a driver of a car or truck turns left in front of a two-wheeled vehicle — have been unacceptably high for “multiple years,” the state reports. The 27 lives lost in motorcycle crashes so far this year make up almost 30% of all Hawaii’s traffic fatalities. Let’s all slow down and take care to protect all road users.

There are glimmers of good news: a Statewide Attitudinal and Behavior Survey shows an increase in people choosing to ride with a designated sober driver. And on Oahu, the number of people arrested for driving under the influence so far this year is down about 7% from the same period in 2022, to 2,358.

Be safe; protect others. Drive sober or don’t drive. In every county, police departments are ramping up impaired-driving patrols and checkpoints through the new year. Those who drive while impaired are risking lives, and also risk criminal charges and stiff penalties.

“We’re encouraging everyone to be safe this holiday season,” HPD Major Stason Tanaka said. “Drive sober and responsibly. We owe it to our loved ones and community.”