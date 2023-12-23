Letter: City Council needs new paradigm to benefit all

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The unresolved issue of the way-too-early morning trash pickup by private refuse companies is not a recent one. Former and present City Councils have provided very little protection to residents’ health and well-being.

Here are suggestions for a new paradigm at the Honolulu City Council for the coming year:

1) Making choices daily that reflect one’s personal spirituality.

2) Honoring and respecting the dignity of each individual.

3) Fostering a sphere of dominion and interdependence with constituents.

4) Defining one’s status by the quantity and quality of the love given to others.

5) Creating honest harmony and balance among the varied needs of constituents.

6) Embracing one’s unseen powers for the betterment of all.

7) Adhering to ideals and principles and putting them into action.

Carlino Giampolo

Waikiki

