The war in Gaza is awful and something I wish we could have avoided. But the conflation of issues has me worried. A debate about Zionism is distinct from the question of whether the Israeli government has an obligation to its citizens to handle an undisputed security problem.

And both questions are distinct from the question of what tactic should be used at any given moment depending on the circumstances.

The U.S. has an interest in preventing this war from spreading and killing many more people than it otherwise might. But the future is uncertain. There may be more than one possible path to a broader war. As former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain found out, the “peace in our time” approach doesn’t always work.

Lloyd Lim

Makiki

