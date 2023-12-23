Maui to divert public-records requests through online portal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maui County on Thursday said it is launching an online portal to handle public-records requests — particularly those related to the wildfire disaster.

The goal is to “make it easier for residents to request and receive public records,” and made possible through software technology modernization efforts, the county Department of the Corporation Counsel announced.

The Uniform Information Practice Act records management portal will be available starting Jan. 24 using GovQA software to process requests for records and information, including electronic documents, videos and audio files.

“The UIPA Records Management Portal will allow county departments to leverage technology to simplify and enhance the UIPA process and marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to transparency and citizen engagement,” Mimi Desjardins, first deputy corporation counsel, said in a news release.

According to the county, it received “an unprecedented high volume of UIPA records requests relating to the August 2023 Maui Wildfires.”

The portal will be used by departments that have received the most wildfire-related UIPA requests: Department of Fire and Public Safety, Maui Police Department, Maui Emergency Management Agency, Office of the Mayor, Department of Management, Department of Planning, Department of Public Works, Department of the Corporation Counsel and Department of Water Supply. The portal will eventually be expanded to all departments.

Pending requests will be transitioned onto the platform, but new requests will need to be made through the portal once it is launched.

The system will allow for the tracking of records requests.

“In trying to address the high volume of UIPA records requests, the county explored GovQA’s cloud-based solution for a secure platform that allows them to enhance transparency and improve customer service,” the news release said.