Georgia Tech wrecks Hawaii’s Christmas hoop dreams

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Georgia Tech’s Tafara Gapare took his shot against Hawaii’s Bernardo da Silva.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Rainbows guard JoVon McClanahan drove in for a basket against Georgia Tech on Friday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Bernardo da Silva and Georgia Tech’s Ibrahima Sacko battled for the ball during Friday’s second semifinal game of the Diamond Head Classic at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

In a board game, the Georgia Tech basketball team made all the right moves in the final 4 1/2 minutes for a 73-68 victory over Hawaii in Friday’s second semifinal of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Read more

