Column: The need for peace, from Lahaina to Gaza

In one of the most familiar verses from the Christmas story, Luke records that “she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn” (Luke 2:7).

In the August 2023 Lahaina fire, at least 100 people lost their lives. More than 2200 structures (homes and businesses) were destroyed or damaged and nearly 8,000 people remain temporarily housed and being moved from hotel to hotel 100 days after the fire. Full recovery, restoring the environment of aloha aina, and new housing will be a long journey.

In Gaza, the situation is even much worse than in Lahaina. Gaza is an area as small as the island of Lanai, a little more than half as big as the military Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) in the center of Hawaii island, but with a population of 2.3 million people. Since October 2023, the figures of deaths, injuries and displacement from Israel’s bombing of Gaza with U.S. weapons are shocking.

More than 70,000 have been killed or injured and the numbers keep growing daily. Many more are lost in the rubble of destruction. More than 2 million of the 2.3 million Palestinian people in Gaza have been displaced from their homes. That’s more than 90% of the population. Half of Gaza is starving.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said weeks ago that more people in Gaza could die of starvation or disease than have already been killed by Israel’s bombs. The WHO says about three-fourths of Gaza hospitals have shut down. Child diarrhea cases are about 100 times normal levels. Patients wait for hours on hospital floors and in parking lots. Clean water, sanitation and medical supplies are severely lacking. Nowhere in Gaza is safe.

Genocide is the deliberate killing of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group. If you see something, say something! Israel, with U.S. assistance, is committing genocide. The Wall Street Journal published details about the White House’s secretive arms transfers to Israel since Oct. 7 (see https://archive.is/UGngH). The U.S. has provided Israel with 57,000 artillery shells and 15,000 bombs, including more than 5,000 with 2,000-pound warheads.

In recent days the U.S. vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution to uphold international law that demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in war-torn Gaza and an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. The vote was 13 in favor, one against (the U.S.) and one abstention (the U.K.). The U.N. General Assembly also voted overwhelmingly in favor of a humanitarian ceasefire resolution in Gaza. The vote was 153 countries in favor — and 10 against, including the U.S. and Israel.

Israel’s bombing of Gaza with U.S. weapons has killed more than 8,000 children in less than three months. Killing kids is not self-defense. Everyone deserves a home where they can live in peace. Silence in the midst of genocide is complicity.

Lord, hear our prayer for a worldwide Christmas peace. Permanent ceasefire now! Please help us relearn how to love one another.

Jim Albertini heads the Malu ‘Aina Center For Non-violent Education and Action.