Letter: Biking toward better health, better planet

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’ll join the chorus of dissent to Richard Turbin’s commentary, “Poorly planned bike lanes endanger all” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 19). Read more

I’ll join the chorus of dissent to Richard Turbin’s commentary, “Poorly planned bike lanes endanger all” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 19).

I bike-commute: waking up 30 minutes early, packing my lunch, clothes and work materials in waterproof bags, charging my white and red lights every two days, carrying a U-lock and cable, putting on my helmet and reflective vest, and wheeling my bike past my car.

Why? So there’s one less car “idling” and making life more “difficult.” And to save the planet, save my health and save our roads, of course.

We certainly don’t want “poorly planned” bike lanes, or road changes that endanger users. We want our state, city and supporting agencies to plan infrastructure that, especially, gets single riders out of single cars, taking single trips. Hooray for TheBus, Skyline, TheHandi-Vans, carpoolers and micromobility users!

Join us, and you won’t be trapped in your parking garage!

Eric McCutcheon

Wilhelmina Rise

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter