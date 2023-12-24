Letter: Props to Colorado for removing Trump

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is gratifying to see the Colorado Supreme Court ban Donald Trump from the state’s ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause. Read more

Trump should be removed from every state’s ballot, and it is amazing that a man facing trial for election interference in Georgia and Washington, D.C., criminal charges in Florida, and currently is on trial for fraud in New York is even taken seriously as a candidate for any office.

Furthermore his toxic comments about immigrants saying immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country” are so over-the-top wrong and discriminatory that the comparisons to Adolf Hitler are justified. Immigrants are what made this country, and for Trump to continuously pander to white supremacist ideology is disgusting. For those Trump apologists who continue to defend him, take the blinders off and see what kind of man you are supporting. There are no excuses for his completely unacceptable behavior or rhetoric.

Steve Cedillos

Kaheka

