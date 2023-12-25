comscore Letter: Anti-cockfight bill key to deter activity, crimes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Anti-cockfight bill key to deter activity, crimes

A tip of the hat to Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono for cosponsoring the Fighting Inhumane Gambling and High-Risk Trafficking (FIGHT) Act, H.R. 2742, in Congress to enhance U.S. capacity to deter and interdict cockfighting and dogfighting crimes. Read more

