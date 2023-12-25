comscore Letter: Sleeping capsules are shelters and affordable | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters

Letter: Sleeping capsules are shelters and affordable

When it comes to the state spending millions of dollars for housing, it should logically be for extremely affordable housing toward our homeless problem. Read more

