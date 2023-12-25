Letter: Sleeping capsules are shelters and affordable

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When it comes to the state spending millions of dollars for housing, it should logically be for extremely affordable housing toward our homeless problem. It should be large cubes of 4-foot by 4-foot by 8-foot stacked in large units as mere sleeping quarters. Four sheets of plywood with a window in one end, and door in the other for a mattress. They have these sleeping capsules all over the world; why are we behind the times?

Many volunteers and soldiers stayed in such pods in Ukraine for $7 or $8 a night. Kakaako had the 8-by-8 plywood cubicles at the homeless shelter there. I will provide all the labor to build hundreds of these cubicles, if you can find me the material.

Ryan Routh

Kaaawa

