Scoreboard – December 25, 2023

Calendar

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

TUESDAY

SOCCER

OIA West: Waialua at Mililani (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Aiea at Waipahu (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Campbell at Pearl City (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Leilehua at Radford (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Waianae at Kapolei (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). Girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Radford at Leilehua; Kapolei at Waianae. Boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Pearl City at Campbell.

Basketball

College Men

DIAMOND HEAD CLASSIC

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff

Center

Sunday

Championship

Nevada 72, Georgia Tech 64

Third Place

TCU 65, Hawaii 51

Fifth Place

UMass 87, Old Dominion 65

Seventh Place

Temple 55, Portland 54

UH men’s schedule

(Record 8-4)

Oct. 20 vs. Saint Mary’s (exb.) L, 58-92

Nov. 14 vs. Hawaii Hilo W, 82-66

Nov. 16 vs. Niagara W, 92-73

Nov. 21 vs. Northern Arizona W, 70-61

Nov. 24 vs. UTRGV# W, 76-57

Nov. 25 San Diego# W, 77-66

Nov. 30 at Utah L, 66-79

Dec. 3 vs. Central Arkansas W, 95-76

Dec. 10 vs. Hawaii Pacific W, 78-53

Dec. 17 vs. Nevada L, 66-72

Dec. 21 vs. Portland@ W, 69-56

Dec. 22 vs. Nevada@ L, 68-73

Dec. 24 vs. TCU@ L, 51-65

Dec. 30 vs. Cal State Fullerton! 7 p.m.

Jan. 4 at CSU Bakersfield! 5 p.m.

Jan. 6 at Cal State Northridge! 3 p.m.

Jan. 11 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 at Long Beach State! 5 p.m.

Jan. 20 at UC San Diego! 2 p.m.

Jan. 25 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 at Cal State Fullerton! 5 p.m.

Feb. 3 at UC Irvine! 5 p.m.

Feb. 8 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Cal Poly! 5 p.m.

Feb. 17 at UC Santa Barbara! 11 a.m.

Feb. 24 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.

Feb. 29 at UC Davis! 4 p.m.

March 2 at UC Riverside! 3 p.m.

March 6 vs. Cal State Northridge! 7 p.m.

March 9 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 7 p.m.

The Big West tournament is March 13-16

at Henderson, Nev.

Home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan

Sheriff Center

#—Acrisure Invitational in Palm Springs,

Calif.

@—Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head

Classic

!—Big West game