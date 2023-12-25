Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – December 25, 2023 Today Updated 9:41 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today No local sporting events scheduled TUESDAY SOCCER OIA West: Waialua at Mililani (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Aiea at Waipahu (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Campbell at Pearl City (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Leilehua at Radford (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Waianae at Kapolei (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). Girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Radford at Leilehua; Kapolei at Waianae. Boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Pearl City at Campbell. Basketball College Men DIAMOND HEAD CLASSIC At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Sunday Championship Nevada 72, Georgia Tech 64 Third Place TCU 65, Hawaii 51 Fifth Place UMass 87, Old Dominion 65 Seventh Place Temple 55, Portland 54 UH men’s schedule (Record 8-4) Oct. 20 vs. Saint Mary’s (exb.) L, 58-92 Nov. 14 vs. Hawaii Hilo W, 82-66 Nov. 16 vs. Niagara W, 92-73 Nov. 21 vs. Northern Arizona W, 70-61 Nov. 24 vs. UTRGV# W, 76-57 Nov. 25 San Diego# W, 77-66 Nov. 30 at Utah L, 66-79 Dec. 3 vs. Central Arkansas W, 95-76 Dec. 10 vs. Hawaii Pacific W, 78-53 Dec. 17 vs. Nevada L, 66-72 Dec. 21 vs. Portland@ W, 69-56 Dec. 22 vs. Nevada@ L, 68-73 Dec. 24 vs. TCU@ L, 51-65 Dec. 30 vs. Cal State Fullerton! 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at CSU Bakersfield! 5 p.m. Jan. 6 at Cal State Northridge! 3 p.m. Jan. 11 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m. Jan. 13 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Long Beach State! 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at UC San Diego! 2 p.m. Jan. 25 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m. Jan. 27 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Cal State Fullerton! 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at UC Irvine! 5 p.m. Feb. 8 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m. Feb. 10 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Cal Poly! 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at UC Santa Barbara! 11 a.m. Feb. 24 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at UC Davis! 4 p.m. March 2 at UC Riverside! 3 p.m. March 6 vs. Cal State Northridge! 7 p.m. March 9 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 7 p.m. The Big West tournament is March 13-16 at Henderson, Nev. Home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center #—Acrisure Invitational in Palm Springs, Calif. @—Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic !—Big West game Previous Story TCU’s defense smothers Hawaii for third place in DHC