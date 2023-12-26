comscore Letter: Bemused over Trump fan’s take on situation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Bemused over Trump fan’s take on situation

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I am bemused that a letter writer is “amused” that at least half the country is in horror of a second term for Donald Trump (“Anti-Trumpers’ angst is amusing,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 19). Read more

