Editorial | Letters

Letter: Bemused over Trump fan's take on situation

Today

Updated 12:05 a.m.

I am bemused that a letter writer is "amused" that at least half the country is in horror of a second term for Donald Trump ("Anti-Trumpers' angst is amusing," Star-Advertiser, Dec. 19).

If the writer were to bring a friend home for dinner, and the friend behaved in a boorish and bullying manner, would he be "amused" at his wife's response?

This man's condescending tone is the divisive "manna" on which Trump feeds, and he would gladly throw his countrymen and women under the bus in order to further inflate this overblown, overprivileged, emotionally and ethically perverted boy-child.

The first administration's greatest achievement was to tear this country in half. Trump's indictments are the well-earned harvest of his serial disdain for scruples, democracy, decency and humanity in general.

The writer provides for our ultimate astonished "amusement" by referencing "unprecedented corruption and abuse of power at the highest levels in the current administration." So spake the pot to the kettle.

Jared Wickware
Kalihi