Letter: Anti-Trumpers’ angst is amusing

As more and more Americans are seeing the Donald Trump indictments for what they are — political persecution designed to influence the outcome of the 2024 election — it is truly amusing to hear the volume of incredulous voices crying that a second term for 45 would be the end of our precious “democracy” reaching deafening levels. Read more

As more and more Americans are seeing the Donald Trump indictments for what they are — political persecution designed to influence the outcome of the 2024 election — it is truly amusing to hear the volume of incredulous voices crying that a second term for 45 would be the end of our precious "democracy" reaching deafening levels ("Trump victory would end democracy in U.S." and "Trump's resurgence is beyond belief," Letters, Star-Advertiser, Dec. 18).

While “never Trumpers” of all stripes predict the direst of consequences of a Trump reemergence, they fail to mention that we experienced no such horrors during his first term. Further, neither did we witness unprecedented corruption and abuse of power at the highest levels as that taking place within the current administration.

Stephen Hinton

Waialua

