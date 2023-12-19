comscore Letter: Anti-Trumpers’ angst is amusing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Anti-Trumpers’ angst is amusing

As more and more Americans are seeing the Donald Trump indictments for what they are — political persecution designed to influence the outcome of the 2024 election — it is truly amusing to hear the volume of incredulous voices crying that a second term for 45 would be the end of our precious “democracy” reaching deafening levels. Read more

