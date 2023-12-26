Editorial: Crackdowns on fireworks welcome

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s that time again. On New Year’s Eve, just around the bend, Oahu residents may witness just how hard it is for regulatory tools to work effectively against fireworks restrictions, despite an islandwide partial fireworks ban implemented for Oahu for 22 years.

However, there is some hope that the dawn of 2024 could be a little different. A coordinated effort by multiple government agencies already has achieved an elusive victory.

More than a week ago, the newly convened Illegal Fireworks Task Force, which operates under the newly formed Department of Law Enforcement (DLE), seized about 16 tons of illegal aerials at Honolulu Harbor. These were mostly “multi-shot ‘cakes,’” or launchers, capable of sending long, consecutive strings of fire into the air.

(Also encouraging was a Dec. 17 fireworks amnesty event, in which more than 500 pounds of illegal and unwanted fireworks were turned in at drop-off locations, no questions asked.)

Considering the effect of that much incendiary material, some measure of the disruption by these devices may have been averted. Unfortunately, it will take a real concerted effort by the community itself to see that the fireworks-induced mayhem is reduced significantly this year.

Officials from other counties recognize that reality as well. Maui County, traumatized by this summer’s wildfires in Lahaina and Upcountry and determined to avoid further risks, has committed to an initiative that enlists its citizens in the vigilance necessary to improve public safety.

This year, the Maui Police Department is offering cash rewards ranging from $500 to $1,500 for tips that lead to the recovery of illegal fireworks or to the prosecution of fireworks violations. Such incentives are understandable, given the county’s devastating losses in the August blazes. That tragedy may not have been caused by fireworks, but clearly the county wants less vulnerability from avoidable fires.

The idea is that people may need a nudge to overcome their aversion to turning in a neighbor for fireworks infractions. Nobody likes being a snitch, and the long tradition of fireworks revelry across the islands leaves people feeling ambivalent about turning someone in.

The truth is, by providing information to deter violations, residents would be doing a service to the wider community — to their neighbors at large.

At Honolulu Hale last week, Mayor Rick Blangiardi called a news conference seeking public help with the crackdown on illegal fireworks. This county had its own wildfire scare in October, with a stubborn blaze breaking out near Mililani Mauka.

Again, this was not caused by fireworks. But, the mayor said, the fact that it broke out in a location not suffering from the same drought conditions as West Maui underscores just how real the threat of wildfires can be.

The Mililani Mauka fire took 10 days to extinguish, said Honolulu Fire Department Chief Sheldon Hao, who added that the fight was a concerted effort combining federal, state and city resources.

It is this level of coordination that can be so powerful, and is so encouraging to see from the Illegal Fireworks Task Force. This entity is administered with resources from the DLE, an agency with functions formerly handled by the Department of Public Safety.

Clearly, the task force was empowered by the refocusing of attention on initiatives such as the fireworks crackdown. Its seizure at the harbor was the first involving ship cargo, and the largest seizure since the task force was established in July.

Cooperation of multiple agencies from the municipal to federal levels, each supplying its distinct data set and contacts, was key to success. Now Honolulu will see whether the other essential element — the cooperation of the population being protected — will materialize. As the saying goes: If you see something, say something.