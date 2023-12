Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

2023 was the year of trending desserts that went viral on social media — such as these spiral croissant doughnuts. Here’s where you can find them on Oahu:

A taste of aloha

The Supreme Donuts at Aloha Mamacita (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4A) launched in August and are still a popular dessert. These viral spiral croissant doughnuts ($10 each) are inspired by the pastries from a New York bakery. The pastries feature a filling, topping and ganache, and they’re all made to order. They’re coated in sugar to ensure a crispy exterior and flaky interior.

Available flavors include chocolate, cookie butter, Oreo, cookie monster, ube and s’mores.

Visit alohamamacita.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@aloha.mamacita).

Flaky finds

You can find pistachio, chocolate and raspberry croissants ($7.50 each) at Halekulani Bakery (2233 Helumoa Road). Pastry chef Michelle Baldomero wanted to do something that was trendy and different from average croissants, so she and her team launched these flavored pastries. These croissants launched in mid-October and a different flavor is featured every week.

Call 808-931-6674 or visit halekulani.com/dining/halekulani-bakery.

A seasonal special

Located at The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki, Royal Hawaiian Bakery (2259 Kalakaua Ave.) is a confectionary that offers freshly baked desserts and pastries.

For a limited time, the bakery is offering a pink cronut ($7) that features pink-hued white chocolate on top and a custard filling.

The bakery is open to the public (first four hours of parking is complimentary at The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, with any purchase of $25 or more at one of the resort’s restaurants and bars).

Call 808-923-7311 or visit royal-hawaiian.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).