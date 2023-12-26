Seafood extravaganza

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Looking for a variety of seafood dishes? From uni bowls and sushi platters, we’ve got you covered.

Fort Ruger Market

Fort Ruger Market just introduced poke bombs (three pieces for $9.99), available daily in the store’s grab-and-go section (while supplies last). The stuffed inari feature Rugerlicious, spicy togarashi and Ruger special poke flavors.

Inari bombs ($6.99) with ocean salad, masago and taegu are also available.

Be sure to check out the popular Simply Amazing poke bowls ($17.95-$20.95) that include a choice of white/brown rice, sushi rice or organic greens, and choice of one poke, one meat and one side.

3585 Alohea Ave., Honolulu

808-737-4531

Instagram: @rugermarket

Hou Fish Market

Take advantage of Hou Fish Market’s holiday special sushi platter ($32 pieces for $66.95). The biz is open on New Year’s Day.

This special holiday platter includes spicy tuna bombs (eight pieces), spicy tuna nigiri (eight pieces), and torched tuna, salmon, ebi and hamachi nigiri (four pieces each).

Preorders accepted.

Waipahu Town Center

94-226 Leoku St., Waipahu

808-678-9777

houfish.com

Instagram: @hou_fish_market

Uni Kura

Uni Kura, located within Mitsuwa Marketplace in International Market Place, is known for its uni bowls ($25 small, $50 medium, $70 large). The biz features fresh sea urchin and salmon roe that’s shipped directly from Hokkaido.

Bestsellers include uni and ikura bowl ($20 small, $40 medium, $55 large) and Hokkaido seafood bowl ($38.50). The latter is available while supplies last and includes salmon, ahi, Hokkaido uni, ikura and scallops.

The biz just launched new musubi flavors, including wagyu ($10) and wagyu and uni onigiri ($10).

2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 250, Honolulu

Instagram: @unikura.hokkaido

Mama Kims

You can find a variety of poke and sashimi bowls at Mama Kims. Choose from an assortment of specialty combos like deluxe chirashi ($28) — ahi, salmon, hamachi, hotate, unagi, ebi, ikura and uni — red dragon ($15) and spicy ahi deluxe ($12).

One-choice ($14) and two-choice ($17) build-your-own poke bowls are also popular. Select from poke flavors like shoyu salmon, mentaiko ahi, creamy wasabi ahi and hamachi jalapeño.

Look out for specials like seared salmon and ikura ($16), hamachi kama bowl ($13) and Mauna Kea ($16). The latter is especially popular and comprises seared garlic ahi poke topped with spicy ahi and crab salad.

1482 S. King St. Ste. 108, Honolulu

808-260-4109

Instagram: @mamakimshawaii