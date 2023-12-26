Maryknoll keeps top spot in state

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When the new year begins, Maryknoll will still be No. 1. Read more

When the new year begins, Maryknoll will still be No. 1.

In the eyes of the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 voting panel, that top billing comes with an asterisk. A week ago, the Spartans collected 10 of 16 first-place votes, or 62.5%. This week, they have eight out of 14, or 57.1%.

Maryknoll had a stellar week in the Tony Sellitto Classic, with wins over Kaiser (69-30), Leilehua (47-39), Kalaheo (48-45) and University (46-35).

Four teams received at least one first-place ballot. No. 2 Saint Louis garnered three first-place votes after going 3-1 in the ‘Iolani Prep Classic. Pupu Sepulona scored 24 points in the Crusaders’ 69-47 loss to St. John Bosco (Calif.). The two-time defending state champions then defeated Mililani (41-28), Kamehameha-Maui (50-24) and Moanalua (77-35).

No. 3 Punahou had a restful week and will travel to California for the Torrey Pines Tournament. The Buffanblu (9-2) begin play on Wednesday.

Fourth-ranked Kailua had a bye as well, and opens OIA play on Thursday against Roosevelt.

No. 5 ‘Iolani went 1-3 at the Classic but may have had the best week among local teams thanks to competitive battles with mainland powerhouses. Senior guard Nela Taliauli showed signs of his pre-injury explosiveness in coach Ryan Hirata’s uptempo attack.

The Kamehameha Invitational tips off Wednesday with three games. Moanalua meets South Delta (British Columbia) at 2 p.m., followed by Maryknoll and Bulls College Prep (Chicago) at 3:30 and Kamehameha-Hawaii and San Marcos (Calif.) at 5 p.m.

Games begin at 2 p.m. on each day of the four-day event at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Dec. 25, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (8) (14-2) 133 1

> next: vs. Bulls Coll. Prep (Chicago), Wednesday

2. Saint Louis (3) (12-2) 125 2

> next: vs. Chaminade, Thursday

3. Kailua (2) (11-3) 104 4

> bye

> next: vs. Roosevelt, Thursday

4. Punahou (9-2) 95 3

> bye

> next: vs. San Diego (Torrey Pines Tournament), Wednesday

5. ‘Iolani (1) (9-6) 88 5

> next: bye (vs. Saint Louis, Jan. 3)

6. Mililani (9-4) 67 6

> next: vs. Kapolei, Thursday

> next: at Campbell, Saturday

7. University (9-2) 53 7

> next: vs. Damien, Saturday

8. Leilehua (8-3) 42 8

> next: at Kapolei, Saturday

9. Kamehameha (8-6) 25 10

> next: vs. John Burroughs (Calif.), Wednesday

10. Kahuku (10-3, 1-0 OIA) 17 9

> next: vs. Kaiser, Thursday

> next: at Kalani, Saturday