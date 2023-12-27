Letter: Angst comes from how far-right nation has gone

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the letter, “Anti-Trumpers’ angst is amusing” (Star-Advertiser, Dec. 19), I find it horrifying that MAGA extremists continue to repeat the lies, rhetoric and vitriol of their cult leader, Donald Trump. Read more

In the letter, “Anti-Trumpers’ angst is amusing” (Star-Advertiser, Dec. 19), I find it horrifying that MAGA extremists continue to repeat the lies, rhetoric and vitriol of their cult leader, Donald Trump. They live in an alternate universe where truth, facts, laws and the Constitution does not matter.

There is a reason for apprehension and angst. It’s called dictatorship and authoritarianism. Look at how the far right has begun this transition. Their Supreme Court has taken away women’s reproductive rights. Their beliefs are becoming laws in some states. It blurs the line of separation between church and state. They ban certain books in libraries. They’re prejudiced against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

They go after their own. Republicans who didn’t vote for Jim Jordan as U.S. House speaker were threatened. Just like their cult leader: Trump threatens people who don’t agree with him.

“Anti-Trumpers” see the writing on the wall. We’re capable of thinking for ourselves. We don’t parrot the words of a wannabe dictator.

America should not become a North Korea, China or Russia.

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter