By the time her suspected killers’ new trial date comes up in October 2024, it will be more than three years since Isabella Kalua, then 6, went missing. She deserves justice.

The girl’s adoptive parents, Lehua and Isaac Kalua, reported her missing Sept. 12, 2021, but police said she likely died in mid-August. Her body has never been found, but the Kaluas were charged in November 2021 with her death. Now, their trial that was to have begun on Jan. 15 has been pushed back to Oct. 28 — due to legal moves by Isaac Kalua claiming violation of his Miranda rights before police questioning.