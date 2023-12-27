comscore Editorial: Fuel traces in water require new action | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Fuel traces in water require new action

New Environment Protection Agency (EPA) findings confirm that the Navy has failed to adequately protect households on its own water system from continued exposure to toxic jet fuel from the underground Red Hill storage facility. Read more

