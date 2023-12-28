comscore Rental assistance applications being accepted | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Rental assistance applications being accepted

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and Hui o Hauula are accepting new applicants for the Rental and Utility Relief Program through Saturday. Read more

Previous Story
Tech View: The concern about deepfakes and how to identify them

Scroll Up