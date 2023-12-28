comscore Task force seizes 17 more tons of fireworks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Task force seizes 17 more tons of fireworks

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT The illegal fireworks were not in consumer packaging when they were seized at Honolulu Harbor Wednesday.

    The illegal fireworks were not in consumer packaging when they were seized at Honolulu Harbor Wednesday.

Wednesday’s seizure was the task force’s largest since its inception in July, and comes after a similar shipment seizure of 16 tons of illegal aerial fireworks last week. Read more

