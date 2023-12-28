Task force seizes 17 more tons of fireworks
- By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:33 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT
The illegal fireworks were not in consumer packaging when they were seized at Honolulu Harbor Wednesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree