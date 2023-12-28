Adventure tours could be Japan’s next big visitor draw

TOKYO >> Adventure travel could be the next big thing to draw visitors to Japan if the efforts of the public and private sectors come to fruition.

These guided tours of small groups include a mix of elements, from physical activity and nature encounters to cultural exchange. They have been gaining popularity among wealthy people from Europe, North America and Australia as a sustainable form of tourism, with low impacts on the environment and local culture.

For adventure travelers, the average stay is eight days and mean spending is 320,000 yen (about $2,250) per person, according to a survey by the U.S.-based Adventure Travel Trade Association, with both numbers higher than average tourist spending.

The association’s Adventure Travel World Summit was held in Hokkaido in September and attracted government officials and travel agents from 64 countries and regions.

Among the tours offered was a trek around Lake Shikotsu in Chitose. The one-hour walk took participants along a “moss corridor” made of moss-covered bedrock.

“This is what remained after the volcanic flow from an eruption of Mt. Tarumae, and heavy rainfall continues to scrape away at the area,” said an interpreter in English as a local tour guide spoke in Japanese. “In just a couple of years, the rocks become covered in moss.”

Tour participants observed distinct types of moss on the rocks using magnifying glasses and took photos with their cameras.

In preparation for the summit, the Hokkaido government established an Adventure Travel Guide System to certify activity guides. So far, 10 guides with expertise in physical activities such as canoeing and cycling have been certified, along with one guide responsible for English translation.

Adventure travel is being organized in other locations as well.

“Adventure travelers enjoy interacting with people and cultures particular to each region, so anywhere can be their destination,” said a manager in charge of JTB Corp.’s regional exchanges. “We hope to bring visitors to the 2025 Osaka Expo to usher in adventure travel to other parts of Japan as well.”