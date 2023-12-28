Scoreboard – Dec. 28, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

OIA East boys: Roosevelt at Kailua; Kaiser at Kahuku; Kalani at Kaimuki; Farrington at Kalaheo; Moanalua at Castle. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Kapolei at Mililani; Campbell at Leilehua; Nanakuli at Radford; Aiea at Waipahu; Waialua at Pearl City. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kalani at Moanalua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow).

WRESTLING

High school girls: Paani Tournament, 8:30 a.m. at Punahou.

High school: Moanalua Dual Meet Tournament, time TBD at Moanalua.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

OIA East girls: Kaiser at McKinley; Kahuku at Castle; Kailua at Kalaheo; Moanalua at Kalani. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Farrington at Kaimuki.

OIA West girls: Campbell at Aiea; Nanakuli at Pearl City; Kapolei at Waianae; Radford at Waipahu. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Mililani at Waialua.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kalani at Kahuku (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow).

OIA West: Mililani at Campbell (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kapolei at Leilehua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Waialua at Radford (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Pearl City at Aiea (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Waianae (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Campbell at Mililani (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Leilehua at Kapolei (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow).

WRESTLING

High school: Moanalua Dual Meet Tournament, Time TBD at Moanalua.

High school: Waialua Battle of the Pacific, Time TBD at Waialua.





SWIMMING

HIGH SCHOOL

Alexander C. Waterhouse Invitational

At Punahou

Day 1

Wednesday

Race distances in yards

Girls

200 medley relay: 1, Punahou A (Aina Sjoblom, Reina Lileikis, Journei Webster, Sophia Hurd) 1:51.24. 2, Mililani A 1:58.49. 3, Mid-Pacific 2:01.09. 200 Freestyle: 1, Kiani Morikami (Pun) 2:03.81. 2, Peyton Bitterman (Mil) 2:07.58. 3, Raine Alano (Lei) 2:08.65. 200

Individual Medley: 1, Aina Sjoblom (Pun) 2:15.93. 2, Johanna Zeebe (Pun) 2:17.61. 3, Kona Flanagan (Pun) 2:17.89. 50 Freestyle: 1, Sophia Hurd (Pun) 24.60. 2, Deanna Wen (Pun) 24.64. 3, Alyssa Clark (Pun) 25.13. 100 Butterfly: 1, Journei Webster (Pun) 56.92. 2, Belise Swartwood (Mil) 57.73. 3, Deanna Wen (Pun) 58.74. 100 Freestyle: 1, Kokona Watanabe (Kaln) 54.36. 2, Alyssa Clark (Pun) 55.16. 3, Kaci Reyes (Lei) 57.02. 500 Freestyle: 1, Sophia Hurd (Pun) 5:21.76. 2, Haylie Kaichi (Pun) 5:26.11. 3, Reina Lileikis (Pun) 5:29.69. 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Punahou A (Ciera Fujiwara, Alyssa Clark, Kiani Morikami, Deanna Wen) 1:40.74. 2, Mililani A 1:44.59. 3, Mid-Pacific 1:50.01. 100 Backstroke: 1, Journei Webster (Pun) 59.45. 2, Aina Sjoblom (Pun) 1:01.62. 3, Belise Swartwood (Mil) 1:01.93. 100 Breaststroke: 1, Belise Swartwood (Mil) 1:08.19. 2, Sydne Pang (Pun) 1:11.50. 3, Haylie Kaichi (Pun) 1:12.16. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Punahou A (Haylie Kaichi, Kona Flanagan, Journei Webster, Sydne Pang), 3:41.91. 2, Mililani A 3:55.24. 3, Punahou B 3:55.71.

Boys

200 medley relay: 1. 1, Punahou A (Connor Davidson, Tyler Lau, Parker Muench, Nicholas Sharawy) 1:40.31. 2, Mililani 1:50.85. 3, Pac-Five 1:55.92. 200 Freestyle: 1, Lucas Duba (HPA) 1:46.78. 2, Nathaniel Wilson (Moan) 1:46.98. 3, Ethan Kim (Pun) 1:51.05.

200 Individual Medley: 1, Jeffrey Ferrer (Pun) 2:04.69. 2, Coleson Pouoa (HPA) 2:09.83. 3, Raiden Yoza (PC) 2:14.47. 50 Freestyle: 1, Kaiea Hudgins (HPA) 22.22. 2, Tristan Regula (Kalh) 22.34. 3, Beuadin Schad (Parker) 22.62. 100 Butterfly: 1, Parker Muench (Pun) 51.30. 2, Gabriel Canevari (Pun) 54.86.

3, Tallen Vidal (Roos) 57.05. 100 Freestyle: 1, Lucas Duba (HPA) 47.57. 2, Otoyu Honma (Kalni) 49.33. 3, Makoa Cox (Pun) 49.46. 500 Freestyle: 1, Nathaniel Wilson (Moan) 5:01.08. 2, Kelan Kennedy (HPA) 5:02.83. 3, William Bagley (Pun) 5:11.64. 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Hawaii Preparatory Academy A (Lucas Duba, Kaiea Hudgins, Kelan Kennedy, Kekai Haines) 1:30.55. 2, Punahou A 1:33.51. 3, Roosevelt A 1:36.98. 100 Backstroke: 1, Connor Davidson (Pun) 55.15. 2, Raiden Yoza (PC) 57.14. 3, Max Regala (Pun) 58.55. 100 Breaststroke: 1, Tristan Regula (Kalh) 59.54. 2, Parker Muench (Pun) 59.74. 3, Coleson Pouoa (HPA) 59.84. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Hawaii Preparatory Academy A (Kaiea Hudgins, Kekai Haines, Coleson Pouoa, Lucas Duba), 3:22.02. 2, Punahou B 3:34.63. 3, Campbell 4:00.03.

LOCAL ACES

NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB

Ryan Pacheco, Pearl City Dec. 6 Navy Marine Golf Course 12 120 9-iron

Jeff Balmilero, Waipahu Dec. 7 Royal Kunia Country Club 17 135 7-hybrid

Garrett Maluenda, Ewa Beach Dec. 19 Hoakalei Country Club 6 129 G-wedge

Jayrick Cadelina, Henderson, Nev. Dec. 23 Ewa Beach Country Club 11 312 Driver

Hiromi Murayama, Honolulu Dec. 23 Hawaii Prince Golf Club A3 128 6-utility

Steven Matsuno, Honolulu Dec. 24 Coral Creek Golf Course 2 100 9-iron

Kevin Wong, Pearl City Dec. 25 Royal Kunia Country Club 17 135 8-iron

Daniel Choi, Honolulu Dec. 26 Oahu Country Club 7 140 9-iron

Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted.