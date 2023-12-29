Letter: Court should prevent presidential self-pardon

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The decision to exclude Donald Trump from a ballot for insurrection is interesting. This decision has, predictably, set off all manner of bipartisan squabbling and is now headed for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Wouldn’t it be more prudent for the Supreme Court to rule on a president’s ability to “self-pardon”?

A president can step down and have his successor pardon him, but a person acting as his own judge is not in keeping with our Constitution.

This is how our country distinguishes a president from a king, a revolutionary idea we fought so hard for 247 years ago.

Patty Lentz

Aina Haina

