Families needing help with monthly bills still have today and Saturday to apply under the Rental and Utility Relief Program, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hui Mahi‘ai ‘Aina, 41-902 Oluolu St., Waimanalo.

Another opportunity on both days: 5-8 p.m. at BYU-Hawaii, 55-220 Kulanui St., Laie.

Those seeking aid should bring documents — any unpaid rent or utility bills, any eviction notice, a valid rental agreement, proof of financial hardship, a government ID card for the head of household and signed Social Security cards for all over 18 — and review details: revitalize oahu.org/renthelp.