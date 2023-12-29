Attorney Michael Green sued for alleged sexual harassment

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A former client of attorney Michael Jay Green filed a “Jane Doe” lawsuit against him and his law firm alleging he sexually harassed and sexually assaulted her. Read more

The complaint, filed Nov. 13, alleges he attempted to flatter and bribe her, then hugged, groped and tried to kiss her in his office during a Jan. 31 meeting to discuss legal services.

Green denied the allegations in an answer to the complaint filed Dec. 20.

He called the lawsuit a “shakedown.” He also said he took and passed a polygraph test after he was served with the complaint.

The court permitted the woman to file the complaint using the pseudonym “Jane Doe” to preserve her privacy.

A scheduling conference is set for Feb. 7 before Circuit Judge Dean Ochiai.