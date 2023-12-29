comscore Attorney Michael Green sued for alleged sexual harassment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

Attorney Michael Green sued for alleged sexual harassment

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 Michael Green called the lawsuit a “shakedown.” He also said he took and passed a polygraph test after he was served with the complaint.

A former client of attorney Michael Jay Green filed a “Jane Doe” lawsuit against him and his law firm alleging he sexually harassed and sexually assaulted her. Read more

