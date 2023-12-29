Lahainaluna wrestlers come away winners at Pa‘ani Challenge
- By Jerry Campany jcampany@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:33 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM
Taydem Uyemura of Pearl City tried to control Baldwin’s Teata Grove-Mataafa on Thursday.
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kapolei’s Eloise Woolsey tried to control Paige Taasan of Hilo on Thursday.
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM
Masina Borden-Phillips of Molokai locked horns with Lahainaluna’s Catherine Asami on Thursday.
-
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM
Masina Borden-Phillips of Molokai locked horns with Lahainaluna’s Catherine Asami on Thursday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree