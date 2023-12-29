comscore Lahainaluna wrestlers come away winners at Pa‘ani Challenge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Lahainaluna wrestlers come away winners at Pa‘ani Challenge

  • By Jerry Campany jcampany@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Taydem Uyemura of Pearl City tried to control Baldwin’s Teata Grove-Mataafa on Thursday.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Taydem Uyemura of Pearl City tried to control Baldwin’s Teata Grove-Mataafa on Thursday.

  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Kapolei’s Eloise Woolsey tried to control Paige Taasan of Hilo on Thursday.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kapolei’s Eloise Woolsey tried to control Paige Taasan of Hilo on Thursday.

  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Masina Borden-Phillips of Molokai locked horns with Lahainaluna’s Catherine Asami on Thursday.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Masina Borden-Phillips of Molokai locked horns with Lahainaluna’s Catherine Asami on Thursday.

  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Masina Borden-Phillips of Molokai locked horns with Lahainaluna’s Catherine Asami on Thursday.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Masina Borden-Phillips of Molokai locked horns with Lahainaluna’s Catherine Asami on Thursday.

Every athlete from the Lahainaluna girls wrestling team walked out of Punahou’s Pa’ani Challenge a winner this year. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 28, 2023

Scroll Up