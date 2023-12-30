comscore Oahu businesses thrive during big-surf season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Oahu businesses thrive during big-surf season

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Food trucks were busy with hungry customers Thursday in Haleiwa.

    MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Food trucks were busy with hungry customers Thursday in Haleiwa.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM People checked out the waves Wednesday at Sunset Beach on the North Shore. A high-surf advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. today.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    People checked out the waves Wednesday at Sunset Beach on the North Shore. A high-surf advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. today.

  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER People lined up Thursday at a roadside cafe near Pipeline Beach in Haleiwa.

    MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    People lined up Thursday at a roadside cafe near Pipeline Beach in Haleiwa.

As the waves on the North Shore, coupled with the anticipation and excitement of a potential Eddie, grow, local businesses feel the effects. Read more

Previous Story
Thousands welcome to show support for Maui fire survivors

Scroll Up