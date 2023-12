Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the Cal State Fullerton basketball team, here is this season’s paint-by-numbers picture:

Twenty-nine paint points per game.

“They love scoring here,” said Hawaii point guard JoVon McClanahan, pointing to one of the green lanes in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. “This is where their money is at. They’ll shoot a couple 3s beyond transition, but they love this paint area to score the ball, to get to the line for free throws, to make layups.”

The visiting Titans enter tonight’s game against UH with a restructured roster featuring eight newcomers. But the aim remains the same: attack the paint, mix it up in the post, and play physical defense.

“They’re athletic,” UH associate head coach John Montgomery said, “and they’ll try to spread the floor, drive (on) you. Defensively, they’ll get after you.”

CSUF coach Dedrick Taylor said the Titans are “trying to find a rhythm and a routine with a rotation that is acceptable to the task at hand. We’ve done that at times, and we haven’t done that at times. We’re inconsistent in trying to find the consistent level of our play.”

Point guard Jalen Harris completed his CSUF eligibility at the end of the 2022-23 season, and leading scorer Jatrell Wrightsell transferred to Alabama. But DJ Brewton, a transfer from Alcorn State, replaced Harris at the point. Max Jones, in his second season at CSUF after transferring from Tampa, has filled Wrightsell’s volume-scoring role. Jones is averaging 17.1 points while connecting on 36.8% of his 3s.

Taylor said Jones’ confidence and comfort in the Titans’ schemes have improved. Jones and Brewton are both quick on drives — and drawing fouls. Jones has shot 81 free throws, Brewton has attempted 57. The Titans average 21.6 free throws per game.

Taylor acknowledged the guards “are the strong suit of our program.”

Tory San Antonio, who missed nine games because of an injury, is now back in what often expands to a four-guard lineup. At 6-3, San Antonio is instinctive in jumping the passing lanes, defending ball screens and staying in front of an opponent.

“San Antonio is strong, physical and won’t let you score,” Montgomery said of last season’s Big West Defensive Player of the Year.

Asked about San Antonio’s absence, Taylor said, “It stunk. You’re missing that experience. You miss his voice, which, in turn, you miss his presence on the court. ‘Hey, this is the way we do business here.’ And then being able to hold everybody accountable was something we definitely missed. We’re super excited to have him back on the floor.”

Vincent Lee and John Mikey Square, who fashions his playing style — but not temperament — after Draymond Green’s, are part of the Titans’ post rotation.

“He plays so hard,” Taylor said of Square. “He plays to the point of exhaustion. … He doesn’t necessarily show up in the stat sheet. But if you watch the game, you know his presence is definitely important. He’s someone we’re counting on and someone we need in order be successful. He makes up for a lot of things out there.”

The ’Bows will be a full strength for their Big West opener. McClanahan was taken out of last Sunday’s game after being bumped on the right knee early in the second half. “Just rest and ice,” said McClanahan, who has been deemed physically fit.

At SimpliFi Arenaat Stan Sheriff Center

HAWAII (8-4, 0-0 BWC) VS. CAL STATE FULLERTON (7-6, 0-1)

>> When: 7:05 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports