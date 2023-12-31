Letter: If you love Hawaii, no illegal fireworks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Yes, aerial fireworks are gorgeous. Yes, we all love them. But if you love this island, you will not set any off this year.

Professional aerial shows usually last only one hour. Last year, the illegal aerials lasted from 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until way after midnight.

Here is the effect of your fireworks: Humans suffer from the constant loud noises. Our kupuna, our keiki — it is not good for them. The animals it scares to literal death. The pollution of our air, water and soil from the remnants of New Year’s fireworks. They are on the ground, which goes into the soil and water, which goes into our food. Carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen, sulphur dioxide and particulate matter in our water and food.

I beg of you to start thinking of the consequences of your actions. Have some dignity when celebrating this year and think about others before yourselves.

The Rev. Kristen Petroff

Kaimuki

