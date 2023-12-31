comscore Letter: If you love Hawaii, no illegal fireworks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: If you love Hawaii, no illegal fireworks

Yes, aerial fireworks are gorgeous. Yes, we all love them. But if you love this island, you will not set any off this year. Read more

