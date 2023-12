Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One can argue whether Israel should be allowed to defend itself or remain a state.

One can argue whether Israel should be allowed to defend itself or remain a state. What is not debatable, however, is whether Israel has been performing genocide. This paper seems to support that belief — based on many of the op-ed pieces it publishes.

The definition of genocide is the deliberate and systematic destruction of a group of people because of their ethnicity, nationality, religion or race.

If Israel was committing genocide, it would carpet bomb Gaza without risking the safety of its soldiers. It would be rounding up and killing 20% of its own population, which are Arabs, now known as Palestinians (who incidentally make up that same percentage in their government).

Lastly, it would not bother letting its enemy know when and where it is advancing by dropping leaflets and calling civilians warning them to leave the area.

Alan Pollock

Waialae

