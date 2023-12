Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii-sponsored show “Island Connections” seems to heavily focus on Israel’s alleged wrongdoings. This program is from the Ethnic Studies Department.

Several past episodes have highlighted Israel’s actions while overlooking the colonial past of Islam or contemporary human rights violations by neighboring Arab countries. Note: Israelis come from diverse backgrounds and have equal rights.

Admittedly, Israel benefited from British colonial rule in 1948 but discerning viewers should recognize both Israelis’ and Palestinians’ ties to the land. Peace should honor these connections, which Hamas actively rejects. Yes, racism exists in Israel (and across the globe). But, Israel isn’t an apartheid state or engaged in genocide.

It’s vital to present balanced viewpoints rather than perpetuate a one-sided narrative that appears as veiled Hamas propaganda, potentially fueling hostility between communities. (See recent antisemitic graffiti.) Not only is it the ethical thing to do, but collegiate AP standards require such diligence.

Akiva Michael

Kailua

