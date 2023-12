Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The dawn of a new year brings hopes and dreams for 2024. Time to wish for better — whether it be in community spirit, public health, policy issues or personal growth. Read more

The dawn of a new year brings hopes and dreams for 2024. Time to wish for better — whether it be in community spirit, public health, policy issues or personal growth.

In the spirit of the season, we are accepting letters (150 words max) and essays (500-600 words) with hopeful messages to share; the deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 10. A collection of them will run on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd. #7-500, Honolulu 96813, c/o Letters.