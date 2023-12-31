comscore Events that shaped 2023 in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Events that shaped 2023 in Hawaii

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • LOS ANGELES TIMES / AUG. 11 Buildings continue to smolder days after a wildfire gutted downtown Lahaina.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / FEB. 22 Several floral memorials were left near a crosswalk where McKinley High School student Sara Yara was killed while walking to school.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JUNE 30 A westbound Skyline train approached the Pearlridge station during the inaugural run of Honolulu’s rail system.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MAY 31 At a town hall meeting held at the Kamehameha Schools Community Learning Center at Maili, Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, left, Council member Andria Tupola and Honolulu Police Department Maj. Mike Lambert address crime in westside communities.

Almost five months after the Maui wildfires, nearly 3,000 families remain in hotels while county, state and federal officials work to free up 3,000 short-term rental units to get them into long-term housing. Read more

