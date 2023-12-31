Events that shaped 2023 in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
LOS ANGELES TIMES / AUG. 11
Buildings continue to smolder days after a wildfire gutted downtown Lahaina.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / FEB. 22
Several floral memorials were left near a crosswalk where McKinley High School student Sara Yara was killed while walking to school.
JAMM AQUINO / JUNE 30
A westbound Skyline train approached the Pearlridge station during the inaugural run of Honolulu’s rail system.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MAY 31
At a town hall meeting held at the Kamehameha Schools Community Learning Center at Maili, Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, left, Council member Andria Tupola and Honolulu Police Department Maj. Mike Lambert address crime in westside communities.