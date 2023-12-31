Here is the latest list of donors to the 2023 Good Neighbor Fund:

>> Anonymous $4,160.80

>> MOTIV8 Foundation $2,500

>> In memory of Florence Morimoto $2,000

>> Elisa Uyehara $510.65

>> Clinton R. Churchill $500

>> In memory of Chuck Mau and Karen Chun Hoon Mau $500

>> In memory of Helen Chung and Kingsley Brown $500

>> Shari Chang $500

>> Gloria Perry $306.59

>> In memory of George Y.K. Yee, Betty M.L. Yee and Sung Ho Lai $300

>> Pamela Okazaki $300

>> Anne W. Floyd $250

>> Hawaii Labor Relations Board and staff $250

>> In loving memory of Reynold Leong and Derik Shiira $250

>> In the memory of mom and dad $250

>> Judy Q.U. Park $250

>> Celia Shen $204.56

>> In memory of Jean Matsubara $204.56

>> Sherry Allison $204.56

>> Burt M. Yoshimi $200

>> Clayton M. Ishii $200

>> In memory of loving parents Kay Kazuyo and Ralph Masaru Nishimoto $200

>> Jade T. Dung $200

>> James C.W. Yee $200

>> Lorena M.L. McGovern $200

>> Honolulu Alumnae Chapter of Alpha Iota Sorority $190

>> Sue Ann P. Chun $150

>> In loving memory of Ah Lin and Hung Joong “Murphy” Young $125

>> Alan Tanji $102.53

>> Deborah Cullison $102.53

>> Patricia T. Arizo $102.53

>> Robert Brennan $102.53

>> Bruce Burns $100

>> Cheryl Kanai $100

>> Cindy K. Okuda $100

>> Cynthia M. Smith $100

>> Dawn M. Young $100

>> In memory of Anna and Peter Mahoe $100

>> In memory of Connie and Bill Recktenwald $100

>> Jean H. Shimabukuro $100

>> Judith Nakamoto $100

>> Larry, Susan and Dawn $100

>> Leslie K. Nishimura $100

>> Li-Hsiang Rosenlee $100

>> Lisa Hiraoka $100

>> Michael McInerny $100

>> Sylvianne K. Young $100

>> Jeanne A. Furukawa-Goo $50

>> Mildred C. Kane $50

>> Sandra A. Hashimoto $50

>> Charlotte Y. Hee $25

>> Janet Pastore $25

>> Janet Muller $20

>> LiliJania Cumic $20

>> Lisa Galino on behalf of Lorna Vierra $15

Weekly total: $17,771.84

Previous week’s total: $90,467.18

Grand total: $108,239.02