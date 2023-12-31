comscore Hawaii’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 2,100 in 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 2,100 in 2023

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.

While the total is a dramatic drop from last year, placing COVID-19 much lower among leading causes of death in the state this year, it still affected parts of the state population significantly. Read more

Previous Story
Help being offered to relocated Maui wildfire survivors

Scroll Up