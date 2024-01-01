comscore Falls of Clyde delisted from historic register | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Falls of Clyde delisted from historic register

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MAY 24 Hawaii Maritime Center museum next to where the Falls of Clyde is moored. Story is about the state holding an auction to lease the pier and building area for some new use.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MAY 24

    Hawaii Maritime Center museum next to where the Falls of Clyde is moored. Story is about the state holding an auction to lease the pier and building area for some new use.

The 145-year-old Falls of Clyde, which has been docked for years at Honolulu Harbor, has been delisted from the Hawaii Register of Historic Places. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Dec. 21-28, 2023

Scroll Up