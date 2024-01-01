Falls of Clyde delisted from historic register
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MAY 24
Hawaii Maritime Center museum next to where the Falls of Clyde is moored. Story is about the state holding an auction to lease the pier and building area for some new use.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree