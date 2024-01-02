Wounded HPD officers expected to recover; gunman had unregistered AR-15 rifle

The suspect who was fatally shot by Honolulu police after an island-wide manhunt that left two officers hospitalized with gunshot wounds was firing an unregistered AR-15 rifle.

On Monday, attempted murder suspect Sydney Tafokitau was killed and two officers — a Crime Reduction Unit officer with five years’ experience on the force, and a patrol officer with two years experience — needed surgery and “remain hospitalized” at this time, police said today.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement today that the officer are expected to recover.

“Today our thoughts and prayers go out to the two heroic officers of the Honolulu Police Department who were severely injured in the line of duty while pursuing a dangerous and immediate threat. I am relieved to share that both officers have undergone successful surgeries and are expected to recover,” he said.

A man who was struck by a police vehicle during the manhunt was treated at the hospital, but police did not release any information about him or his injuries.

“His possible connection to the case is still being determined,” said Michelle Yu, an HPD spokesperson, in a statement. “The suspect’s firearm has been recovered. It is an unregistered AR-15 type rifle. The attempted murder and robbery investigations are ongoing.”

HPD will release more information as it becomes available, Yu said.

Tafokitau, 44, was shot near University Avenue and Dole Street after 4 p.m., and taken to The Queen’s Medical Center where he died.

The day’s events began about eight hours earlier when Tafokitau allegedly shot a 39-year-old woman on Moanalua Freeway. The woman was allegedly his girlfriend.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded after 7 a.m. and treated the woman “with advanced life support who suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds and continued treatment en route to an emergency room” in serious condition.

Honolulu police dispatch said that officers responded at 7:17 a.m. to a report of an “aggravated assault” on the eastbound airport exit from the freeway.

After 2 p.m., CrimeStoppers asked for the public’s help finding Tafokitau, who was already wanted for first-degree attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

On Dec. 16, at about 12:45 a.m., Tafokitau argued with a group of males on Rose Street in Kalihi, police said. He allegedly fired on the group, hitting one man, and stabbed another man in the shoulder, police said. On Dec. 21, “multiple no-bail warrants” were issued for his arrest.