comscore Ward Village Friends of the Library store sells used books year-round | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Ward Village Friends of the Library store sells used books year-round

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Nainoa Mau, above, is the executive director of Village Books & Music store opened by nonprofit Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i at Ward Centre.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Nainoa Mau, above, is the executive director of Village Books & Music store opened by nonprofit Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i at Ward Centre.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Mark Olival-Bartley, center, recited a poem by heart as Erika Wyrtki and Laura Wyrtki read along.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mark Olival-Bartley, center, recited a poem by heart as Erika Wyrtki and Laura Wyrtki read along.

Top sellers include vinyl records, comics, paperback mysteries, literature, self- help and children’s books. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii economy top of mind in the new year

Scroll Up