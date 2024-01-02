Ward Village Friends of the Library store sells used books year-round

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Fans of the gigantic Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i Book Sale held each summer don’t have to wait for the annual 11-day event to get a bargain.

The nonprofit has operated “a real store” in Ward Centre since 2021 but to many people who just happen to walk in, “it’s still a revelation,” said Nainoa Mau, the group’s executive director. The Village Books & Music store first opened in the former Pier 1 spot across the street in Ward Village, but moved to its current location a few months later in the old Sedona Hawaii spot.

“A lot of people say it’s so different from the book sale, it’s like a real store. They’re pretty excited they don’t have to wait for the book sales — though a lot of people still want to know when sales are because they want that big selection — but they’re really happy to see we have a store finally and it’s such an inviting place.”

The Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i group also has two other annual sales, the Music and Book Sale coming up this month, and the Art and Book Sale in November, to support the Hawaii State Public Library System.

Customers can expect the same bargain prices with up to 25,000 titles to choose from, restocked almost daily. Top sellers include vinyl records, comics, paperback mysteries, literature, self-help and children’s books. As many of the books donated aren’t in good condition, the better-looking, higher-quality ones are put on sale so the impression is a “very nice used bookstore,” Mau said.

The store is operated by part-time staff and volunteers, many of whom are retired; university students and high schoolers are generally more available during school breaks. There is a steady crew of 20 to 25 volunteers, though more are always welcome, he said.

Many volunteers are put to work at the 11,750-square-foot warehouse next to Costco in Iwilei, which the group moved to in January 2021 from Haleiwa. There’s still a backlog of donated CDs, DVDs and books that poured in during the pandemic that have to be processed, he said. Donations are accepted by appointment only. To schedule a donation, call 808-536-4174.

In 2024, besides its 75th annual summer book sale in June, the nonprofit will celebrate its 145th anniversary and hold its 30th annual Links to Literacy Golf Tournament in October.

The Friends group was originally started in 1879 as the Honolulu Library and Reading Room Association to raise funds for purchasing books and other supplies for the public library. In 1945, it merged with the similar The Friends of the Library (formed in 1938) and officially changed to its current name.

To celebrate the 145th milestone, Mau said an advertising campaign will remind the public that “the library is more than just books.” At librarieshawaii.org, a plethora of online services includes SAT and other test preparation, scholastic programs for kids, and free courses.

“You can learn a language on your own time. … you can borrow an ukulele at any of the 51 branches. You can take online music lessons led by masters of different instruments through ArtistWorks. There’s so much more that you can do. A lot of things that people would pay for they can get free with their library card on the website. They don’t even have to go to the library,” Mau said.

VILLAGE BOOKS & MUSIC

>> Location: Ward Centre, 1200 Ala Moana Blvd., 808-536-4174.

>> Hours: Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, closed Mondays.

>> Event: FLH Music and Book Sale, Jan. 13-15 and 19-21; Ward Village (the former Pier 1 store across Auahi Street), 1240 Ala Moana Blvd.