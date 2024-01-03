Hawaii State Capitol evacuated after bomb threat

The Hawaii State Capitol was evacuated this morning and staff told to stay home after bomb threats were made to state capitols in around the country.

“This morning, bomb threats were directed at the Hawaii State Capitol, as well as several other State Capitols nationwide. The Capitol was evacuated, and staff were instructed to remain at home until further notice. The building is undergoing a thorough sweep by law enforcement officials, and we are awaiting additional information. Ensuring the safety of everyone remains our priority at this moment,” Cathy S. Lee, director of communications for the House Majority told the Star-Advertiser in a statement.

The Associated Press reported earlier today that multiple state capitols received bomb threats this morning that led to brief evacuations or lockdowns as police investigated, but no evidence of explosives was found.

The closures were brief in most states.

The warnings came after a spate of false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials in recent days.

Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Montana were among the states that evacuated statehouse offices or buildings. Lawmakers in Kentucky and Mississippi have begun meeting in legislative sessions.