comscore Overdose drug now required at bars, nightclubs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Overdose drug now required at bars, nightclubs

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JULY 12 Honolulu Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam and EP Bar general manager Marcks with doses of Narcan in Chinatown.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JULY 12

    Honolulu Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam and EP Bar general manager Marcks with doses of Narcan in Chinatown.

As of Jan. 1, Honolulu became the first U.S. city to mandate that its roughly 869 alcohol-serving bars, nightclubs and restaurants keep naloxone nasal spray on hand to counteract opioid-related overdoses. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jennifer Griesel

Scroll Up