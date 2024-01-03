Wailuku couple sees rise in need for housing
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:09 p.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER
“Disasters happen. We have to malama the aina and the kanaka — our people. God (loves) everybody. No matter what they go through, we need to help them.”
Laki Ka‘ahumanu
Church on the Go senior pastor, above, at his property in Wailuku
GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 10
Eric Vida, who is living on the Ka‘ahumanus’ property in Paukukalo, a district of Wailuku, Maui, stands by food crops.
George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
“If something happens it’s almost impossible to get back on your feet. Now it’s even harder. There’s more competition for places to stay.”
Brandon Milligan
The resident at the Ka‘ahumanu property, pictured at right, has landscaped and planted food crops on the land
GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 10
Laki Ka‘ahumanu and his wife, Malie, look after Humble, 3, at their property in Paukukalo, a district of Wailuku, Maui.
