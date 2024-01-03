comscore Wailuku couple sees rise in need for housing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Wailuku couple sees rise in need for housing

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“Disasters happen. We have to malama the aina and the kanaka — our people. God (loves) everybody. No matter what they go through, we need to help them.”</strong> <strong>Laki Ka‘ahumanu</strong> <em>Church on the Go senior pastor, above, at his property in Wailuku</em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    “Disasters happen. We have to malama the aina and the kanaka — our people. God (loves) everybody. No matter what they go through, we need to help them.”

    Laki Ka‘ahumanu

    Church on the Go senior pastor, above, at his property in Wailuku

  • GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 10 Eric Vida, who is living on the Ka‘ahumanus’ property in Paukukalo, a district of Wailuku, Maui, stands by food crops.

    GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 10

    Eric Vida, who is living on the Ka‘ahumanus’ property in Paukukalo, a district of Wailuku, Maui, stands by food crops.

  • George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM <strong>“If something happens it’s almost impossible to get back on your feet. Now it’s even harder. There’s more competition for places to stay.”</strong> <strong>Brandon Milligan</strong> <em>The resident at the Ka‘ahumanu property, pictured at right, has landscaped and planted food crops on the land</em>

    George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    “If something happens it’s almost impossible to get back on your feet. Now it’s even harder. There’s more competition for places to stay.”

    Brandon Milligan

    The resident at the Ka‘ahumanu property, pictured at right, has landscaped and planted food crops on the land

  • GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 10 Laki Ka‘ahumanu and his wife, Malie, look after Humble, 3, at their property in Paukukalo, a district of Wailuku, Maui.

    GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 10

    Laki Ka‘ahumanu and his wife, Malie, look after Humble, 3, at their property in Paukukalo, a district of Wailuku, Maui.

Senior Pastor Laki Ka‘ahumanu of the Church on the Go and his wife, Malie, who have been ministering to Maui’s homeless individuals and families for years, now are seeing the homeless crisis worsen due to the thousands of Maui residents who were displaced by the Aug. 8 wildfires. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jennifer Griesel

Scroll Up