Capitol bomb threat deemed a hoax

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  The state Capitol was evacuated and closed Wednesday morning but reopened about 9:30 a.m. after an emailed bomb threat was found to be a hoax.

    The state Capitol was evacuated and closed Wednesday morning but reopened about 9:30 a.m. after an emailed bomb threat was found to be a hoax.

Hawaii’s state Capitol was among those in several states targeted Wednesday morning in bomb threats, which forced its evacuation and closure although no explosives were found. Read more

