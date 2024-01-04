Capitol bomb threat deemed a hoax
By Peter Boylan
-
Today
- Updated 11:21 p.m.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The state Capitol was evacuated and closed Wednesday morning but reopened about 9:30 a.m. after an emailed bomb threat was found to be a hoax.
