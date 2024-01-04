Capitol bomb threat deemed a hoax

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s state Capitol was among those in several states targeted Wednesday morning in bomb threats, which forced its evacuation and closure although no explosives were found. Read more

Hawaii’s state Capitol was among those in several states targeted Wednesday morning in bomb threats, which forced its evacuation and closure although no explosives were found.

A “bomb threat was emailed to certain members of the Senate relating to explosives being placed at the Hawaii State Capitol Building,” according to a news release from the the state Department of Law Enforcement.

“The Sheriffs Division was contacted at about 6:40 a.m. (Wednesday) ,” wrote Wayne Ibarra, spokesperson for DLE. “The Hawaii State Capitol was evacuated and the building was searched by deputies along with its Special Operations explosive detection K-9 units. No explosives device or material was found.”

The Capitol reopened at about 9:30 a.m.

The search of state lawmakers’ offices played out in multiple state capitol buildings across the country. Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Montana were among the other states that conducted evacuations.

Several states — including Wyoming, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri and Maryland — received threats, but didn’t close their capitols.

The Associated Press reported that federal officials dismissed the threats as a hoax. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reviewed the email sent to statehouses around the country but will not publish details of the threats.

The FBI said it was working with state, local and federal law enforcement to gather, share and act on information.

“The FBI is aware of the numerous incidents wherein bomb threats were made against State Capitols, including in Hawaii,” said Steven Merrill, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Honolulu Division, in a statement. “The FBI takes threats very seriously because they may put innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention.”

Merrill urged the public to “remain vigilant,” and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.

Threat information may be shared with the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 808-566-4300.