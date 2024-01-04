comscore Judge rejects injunction in homeless sweeps case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Judge rejects injunction in homeless sweeps case

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  Homeless people on Olomehani Street in Kakaako quickly gather their belongings as a crew appproaches for a sweep of the area.

    GEORGE F. LEE / 2018

    Homeless people on Olomehani Street in Kakaako quickly gather their belongings as a crew appproaches for a sweep of the area.

The City and County of Honolulu announced Wednesday it has prevailed in its legal fight against a preliminary injunction the American Civil Liberties Union Hawaii brought last year over the city’s use of homeless sweeps. Read more

