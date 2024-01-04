comscore Sunset Beach homeowner fined for illegal beach reinforcement | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Sunset Beach homeowner fined for illegal beach reinforcement

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.
  • STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES / 2022 An ariel view shows North Shore landowners illegally shored up their properties at 59-147 and 59-147 A Ke Nui Road against erosion in Paumalu.

    STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES / 2022

    An ariel view shows North Shore landowners illegally shored up their properties at 59-147 and 59-147 A Ke Nui Road against erosion in Paumalu.

A Sunset Beach homeowner must pay $77,000 in fines after he was found responsible for pouring concrete on the beach to protect his oceanfront property. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Deanna Sako, Diane Nakagawa and Aaron Brown

Scroll Up