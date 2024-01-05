5 Questions: Tina Andrade, of Catholic Charities Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How have the Maui wildfires altered the plans and goals of nonprofits such as yours?

Our strategic goals remain the same — to continue providing services and advocacy for the most vulnerable in the community. Additionally, we are seeking to fill the gaps in services that meet our clients’ needs. Initially, it was an all-hands-on deck situation in which we shifted a lot of our people resources and fundraising efforts to support those severely impacted on Maui. We have since hired additional team members on Maui to assist in this time of their greatest need. Our expanded Maui team will be there to serve the people of Maui for as long as needed.

How do nonprofits like yours handle the problem of inadequate government funding?

Inadequate funding and delayed reimbursements make it challenging for community-based organizations’ operations. In order to carry out our mission, we need to provide fair wages. We want our team members to have the ability to focus on fulfilling our mission without worrying about food or housing insecurity. Often government contracts will not allow for salary raises to keep up with the cost of living. Because of our values, we strive to provide raises.

Catholic Charities Hawaii (CCH) is collaborating with other partner organizations (known as the Hawai‘i True Cost Coalition) in advocacy efforts on this matter. We’re seeking to improve the ways community-based organizations and government work together “to equitably, fairly, and efficiently use taxpayer money to provide quality services to the most vulnerable in our community.”

We are driven by our missions to help the people in the community who need us at the most difficult times of our lives whether or not payments come on time. Our services are often at risk of being cut or eliminated without adequate funding and other supports. We rely on partnerships, lines of credit and private funding to achieve our mission with quality services that help people to thrive, not just survive.

Besides more money, what can government do to make it easier for nonprofits to plan and execute projects?

While compliance and measurable outcomes are essential, it would be helpful to enter these agreements as mutual partners — working to ensure the success of both parties for the benefit of the people we serve. Advance funding at the beginning of the contract, timely reimbursement of expenses, flexibility in funding to support changes and emerging needs as long as the objectives are met would contribute to success. Covering startup costs is critical. There are a lot of administrative processes put in place to measure performance and track information to hold us accountable to the funds received. There are often delays in executing contracts, and in order to meet goals we need to start services before funds are received. Fee-for-service contracts are very challenging because services often rely on referrals. We have little control over the referral process and we still need to maintain staffing levels to care for vulnerable participants.

What are the main constituencies that CCH helps, and what notable shifts in need have you seen in recent years?

We want to make clear we’re a nonprofit that assists all walks of life, regardless of race or religion. So our applicants are not required to be members of any church to receive assistance.

Before the Lahaina wildfires, the previous crisis we dealt with was the recent pandemic, in which we teamed up with other agencies (Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Aloha United Way) in distributing COVID-19 federal funding to those financially impacted by COVID from job layoffs or reduction of work hours. Since 2020, CCH has distributed more than $150 million in rent relief assistance to keep residents safely sheltered during and following the pandemic.

Most recently after the wildfires, we’ve helped the people on Maui with housing, utilities and other basic needs. We also expanded our counseling services to meet the increased demand for this type of assistance following the wildfires.

Some of the general services we provide include: assistance to help seniors to maintain their independence; support for children and youth through community-based programs; stabilizing and strengthening resources for at-risk families; housing services and support for those experiencing homelessness; counseling services for individuals, families and couples; information and referral services to CCH and community program resources.

Managing increasing housing and basic need cost is becoming unbearable for many of Hawaii’s families. In recent years, CCH’s development arm has helped build senior affordable housing in Mililani Mauka and Kahului, Maui. We’re currently studying other potential affordable housing opportunities.

What experiences in your life have affected your view of the work you do?

My faith and my education have definitely influenced my work. Seeing the despair of her people, Princess Bernice Pauahi had the fore- sight to direct her resources through Kamehameha Schools to help subsequent generations of Native Hawaiians. I’m so grateful to have been a beneficiary of the love she poured out for future generations through my education. Chaminade University has a strong commitment to community service and encourages students to build a just and peaceful society. The blessing of working at Catholic Charities Hawaii is it provides me an opportunity in helping other people to thrive.

THE BIO FILE

>> Position: Chief operating officer, Catholic Charities Hawaii

>> Background: Married with three children; graduate of Kame­ha­meha Schools-Kapalama and Chaminade University

>> Interests: I love the ocean! Try to go to the beach for at least a couple of hours a week. Enjoy sporting events, especially UH volleyball

>> One more thing: Especially in island communities, we are all connected. We will flourish if we all work together with humility and compassion, taking care of the land and striving to ensure that everyone is thriving. We may need to stretch, but we can do it.